Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $89 million-93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.06 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on EAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eargo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of EAR opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. Eargo has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.34 and a quick ratio of 9.23.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Eargo will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $367,738.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $903,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 814,769 shares of company stock valued at $42,922,907.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

