DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €43.00 by UBS Group

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a €43.00 ($50.59) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DWS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.30 ($48.59) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €39.92 ($46.96).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €41.20 ($48.47) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 15.56 and a quick ratio of 15.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion and a PE ratio of 13.45. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 1-year high of €40.42 ($47.55). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.74.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.