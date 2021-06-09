Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$12.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.81% from the company’s previous close.

DPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dundee Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.46.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

DPM opened at C$8.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.21. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$6.95 and a twelve month high of C$10.73.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$174.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.