Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.46

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 394469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research note on Sunday, March 21st.

Get Duluth alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.65 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $34,435.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,859. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Duluth by 3.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,402,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 41,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Duluth by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 55,788 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Duluth in the first quarter worth $6,993,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duluth by 17.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Duluth by 44.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 52,452 shares in the last quarter. 27.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.