Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Increased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 227,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,953,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,850,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,690,000. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK opened at $100.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.22. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

