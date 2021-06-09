DREP (DREP) One Day Volume Hits $27.62 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. In the last seven days, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One DREP coin can now be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00069349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00026900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004193 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.02 or 0.00957107 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,294.64 or 0.09356396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00050350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00091792 BTC.

About DREP

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

