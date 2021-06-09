DP Poland (LON:DPP) Trading Up 1.6%

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP) shares were up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12). Approximately 279,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 282,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.35 ($0.12).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.11 million and a PE ratio of -7.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40.

About DP Poland (LON:DPP)

DP Poland Plc owns and operates restaurants in Poland. It offers pizzas such as classic pizza, premium pizza, calzone, pasta, baked pasta, salads, appetizers, roman pizza, and desserts and drinks. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Warsaw, Poland.

