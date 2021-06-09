Douglas M. Shipley Sells 9,864 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 9,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $173,409.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,176,215 shares in the company, valued at $55,837,859.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Douglas M. Shipley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Douglas M. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $166,700.00.

Shares of LEGH opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.68. The company has a market cap of $473.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.11. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $20.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. On average, analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 45.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 604,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 189,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 36,692 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 27.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 117,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

