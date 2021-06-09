Douglas M. Shipley Sells 10,000 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $167,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,176,215 shares in the company, valued at $53,169,839.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Douglas M. Shipley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Douglas M. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $166,700.00.

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $20.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth about $1,041,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 36,692 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 414,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 25,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

LEGH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

