Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on June 30th

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE:PLOW traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.64. 49,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,935. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.74. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a positive return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

