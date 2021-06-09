Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $432.04.

DPZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $444.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,824. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.88. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $452.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,568 shares of company stock worth $7,235,697 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

