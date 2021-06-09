Dock (DOCK) 1-Day Volume Hits $46.19 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for $0.0668 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dock has traded up 7% against the dollar. Dock has a market capitalization of $45.91 million and approximately $46.19 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00122144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00069075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00026207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $306.54 or 0.00940294 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.48 or 0.09338844 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 853,639,339 coins and its circulating supply is 686,914,993 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official website is dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

