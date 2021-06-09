DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Gap Down to $43.58

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.58, but opened at $42.29. DISH Network shares last traded at $41.95, with a volume of 17,365 shares traded.

DISH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. Analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $589,044. 54.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,824,000 after buying an additional 4,991,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,813,000 after purchasing an additional 229,708 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in DISH Network by 48.0% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,224 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in DISH Network by 15.6% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,569,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,220,000 after purchasing an additional 482,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DISH Network by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,020,000 after purchasing an additional 25,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

