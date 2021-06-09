Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Discovery’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.33. Discovery reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $4.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DISCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of DISCA stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $30.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,108,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,093,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Discovery has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Discovery news, Director Robert R. Beck sold 15,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,326.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,698.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,176 shares of company stock valued at $20,123,211. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Discovery by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 751.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Discovery by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,575,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,831,000 after buying an additional 275,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Discovery by 6,057.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,964,000 after buying an additional 4,277,391 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

