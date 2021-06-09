Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 183 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Disciplined Investments LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $424.69. The stock had a trading volume of 308,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,217. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $416.25. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $296.49 and a one year high of $424.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

