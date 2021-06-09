Disciplined Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Disciplined Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 23,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 184,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,825,000 after buying an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.36. 706,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,955,552. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.11.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.