Disciplined Investments LLC Invests $259,000 in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,007 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3.7% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 17,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Continental Resources by 6.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,318 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 87.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,668,000 after buying an additional 1,666,582 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 21.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after buying an additional 870,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,071. 82.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,662. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -37.61%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

