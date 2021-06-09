Disciplined Investments LLC Invests $2.81 Million in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000. J.B. Hunt Transport Services makes up approximately 1.7% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,707,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,033. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.29 and a 52-week high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.19.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total value of $1,394,344.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,595 shares of company stock worth $3,935,799 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

