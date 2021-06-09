Disciplined Investments LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Disciplined Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

VGK stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.95. The company had a trading volume of 186,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,390. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.97. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $70.06.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.