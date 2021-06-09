Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 42,462 Shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 298,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Westwood Holdings Group were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHG. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 727,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 112,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 53,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $21.13. The company has a market cap of $170.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.51.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

In other Westwood Holdings Group news, major shareholder Jcp Investment Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.89 per share, for a total transaction of $447,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

