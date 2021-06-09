Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.58% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 557.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.02.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.58% and a negative return on equity of 77.89%. The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Catalyst Biosciences from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalyst Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.