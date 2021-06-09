Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 3,341 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 454,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PVG opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -118.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20. Pretium Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

