Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $178.12

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $178.12 and last traded at $177.91, with a volume of 905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.69.

Several analysts have recently commented on DDS shares. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.98%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $45,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $99,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,558. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,164,700. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 71.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth about $2,184,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,169,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter worth about $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

