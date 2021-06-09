Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 million-107 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.86 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE DMS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.53. 1,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,732. Digital Media Solutions has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $15.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $99.54 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Lion Capital (Guernsey) Bridge sold 5,624,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $53,374,436.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Media Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Digital Media Solutions were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

