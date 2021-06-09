DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €17.90 ($21.06).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.50 ($21.76) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

DIC traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €15.03 ($17.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 15.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.94, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.10. DIC Asset has a twelve month low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a twelve month high of €16.84 ($19.81).

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

