Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

DSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Clarkson Capital raised their target price on Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Diana Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diana Shipping presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $441.20 million, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 19.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

