DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,014 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $16,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 264.0% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 12.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 33,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.67, for a total value of $2,281,054.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.99, for a total value of $295,793.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,029 shares of company stock valued at $11,560,064 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.35.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $389.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $372.83. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

