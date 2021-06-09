Devery Trading Down 5.3% This Week (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Devery coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Devery has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Devery has a total market cap of $331,805.93 and $9,644.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00069263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00025379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.07 or 0.00925037 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.34 or 0.09074299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00049724 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,698 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,108 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Devery’s official website is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

