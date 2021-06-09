Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.05

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.05 and last traded at $69.98, with a volume of 40131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.07.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DPSGY. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.
The stock has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.29.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.
Deutsche Post Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.
