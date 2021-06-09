Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.05

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.05 and last traded at $69.98, with a volume of 40131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.07.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DPSGY. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.29.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Post AG will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.