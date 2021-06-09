DerivaDAO Market Capitalization Hits $69.44 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for about $2.66 or 0.00007289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $69.44 million and $87,499.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00062462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.28 or 0.00233606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00211228 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $467.39 or 0.01280366 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,353.40 or 0.99586365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

