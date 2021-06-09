Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

DENN traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $17.98. 6,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,312. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.28, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $65,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $128,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,754.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Denny’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 322,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Denny’s by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Denny’s by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 43,404 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Denny’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,086,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Denny’s by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

