Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)’s share price traded down 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $67.74 and last traded at $67.74. 750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,093,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.37.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Denbury from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.53 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Denbury by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,978,000 after acquiring an additional 814,618 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,467,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $754,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Company Profile (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

