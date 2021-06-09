DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Market Cap Tops $5.15 Million

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00062218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00221635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00208880 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $496.52 or 0.01332962 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,372.64 or 1.00331918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.