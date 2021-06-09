DEAPcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $26.49 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 9th. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $26.49 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00068525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00026550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.28 or 0.00941137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.58 or 0.09257462 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00049593 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEP is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,105,983,665 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

