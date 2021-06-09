Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $194,585.00

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.92 or 0.00008359 BTC on exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $193.90 million and $194,585.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00069051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00026792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.75 or 0.00946006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.13 or 0.09270243 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00049701 BTC.

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 coins and its circulating supply is 66,347,423 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

