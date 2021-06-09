DAV Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $2.18 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00066914 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.48 or 0.00469863 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,988.95 or 0.99774533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00037369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00010297 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00012090 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00072658 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

