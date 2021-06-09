Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

DNKEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Danske Bank A/S stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,167. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.07. Danske Bank A/S has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 5.74%.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

