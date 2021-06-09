Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 249,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 2.1% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $56,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Danaher by 16.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,915,000 after acquiring an additional 42,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.28. The stock had a trading volume of 34,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,317. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.92. The firm has a market cap of $172.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $164.51 and a 12 month high of $261.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

