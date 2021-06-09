Dai (DAI) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Dai has a market cap of $5.10 billion and $388.25 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00068364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00024850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.59 or 0.00905879 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00049548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.67 or 0.08910097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00090583 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (DAI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,091,604,098 coins and its circulating supply is 5,091,603,609 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.