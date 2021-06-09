CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyberAgent Inc. provides internet services. Its business portfolio includes blog media website, internet ad business, game services and investment development business for smartphones and PC. CyberAgent Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of CyberAgent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS CYGIY traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 891. CyberAgent has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 190.00 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

