CVCoin (CVN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $207,450.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 50.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last week, CVCoin has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.13 million and approximately $207,450.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001579 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00062132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.00222600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.16 or 0.00208825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $466.87 or 0.01280066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,463.46 or 0.99975814 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser

Buying and Selling CVCoin

