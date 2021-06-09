cVault.finance (CORE) Market Cap Tops $64.21 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 9th. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $64.21 million and approximately $60,455.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for $6,421.49 or 0.17566918 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00069270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00025727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.06 or 0.00922081 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.84 or 0.09065496 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00050127 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.