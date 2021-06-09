Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Cutera stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.42. The stock had a trading volume of 173,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,002. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Cutera has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $47.93. The stock has a market cap of $844.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.74 and a beta of 1.60.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Cutera will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 664,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 521.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cutera by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 139,796 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cutera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,386,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cutera by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

