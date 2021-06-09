CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Market Cap Achieves $81,455.77

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded down 66.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 38% against the dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a market cap of $81,455.77 and approximately $1.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.05 or 0.00461885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00012062 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000221 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

