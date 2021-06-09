Curve DAO Token (CRV) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $295.41 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 9th. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $814.82 million and approximately $295.41 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.28 or 0.00006392 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00067366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00026128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.08 or 0.00911961 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,239.50 or 0.09087828 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00048982 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,519,412,492 coins and its circulating supply is 357,588,799 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

