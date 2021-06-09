CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Stock Price Up 7%

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)’s share price rose 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.08 and last traded at $13.02. Approximately 7,482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,183,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

CURI has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CuriosityStream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURI. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth about $70,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 461.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 16.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

