CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Up 4.5%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s share price rose 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $121.49 and last traded at $121.28. Approximately 9,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 922,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.11.

CVAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion and a PE ratio of -97.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVAC. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the first quarter valued at about $13,045,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the first quarter valued at about $11,861,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the first quarter valued at about $10,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CureVac by 8.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,370,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,308,000 after acquiring an additional 102,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the first quarter valued at about $4,438,000. 7.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

