Curate Price Down 26.2% Over Last 7 Days (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 9th. In the last seven days, Curate has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. One Curate coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.83 or 0.00005253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curate has a total market cap of $12.94 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00068685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00026437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.43 or 0.00940926 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.89 or 0.09218980 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00049405 BTC.

Curate Profile

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,057,028 coins. The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curate is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

