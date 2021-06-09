Crypto Sports Market Capitalization Tops $598,984.79 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $598,984.79 and $297.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

