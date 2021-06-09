Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stock Position Increased by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 391.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,267,000 after buying an additional 336,590 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,614,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 181,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,942,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.67. The stock had a trading volume of 19,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,767. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.77. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $199.00. The stock has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

